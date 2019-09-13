Such is the case today, as Hulu revealed it dropped support for Daydream VR starting with version 3.55. That's bad news for those of you who used Daydream VR with Hulu, which I'm guessing isn't that many or else it wouldn't have been nixed. However, Hulu's support page notes that Daydream is still supported in older versions of the app.

Recently, Google's Daydream VR has been slowly fading into the background. You rarely hear of new games of services adding support for the virtual reality platform these days. In fact, more often than not, you're hearing the opposite.

The VR experience with Google Daydream is no longer supported for Android mobile devices running version 3.55 or newer of the Hulu app. That said, it is still available on Daydream-capable Android devices running version 3.54.1 or older of the Hulu app.

With that said, it's likely that support will end at some point. With the nature of DRM and streaming services, it is not uncommon for older apps to eventually lose access and require you to update the app.

Back in 2016, Hulu was one of the original Daydream VR launch partners. It allowed you to watch movies and TV shows in a virtual theater, and it even offered a small selection of 360-degree content to enjoy.

Unfortunately, time doesn't appear to have been kind to Daydream VR, as even Google has removed support for its own Play Movies app back in June. It also didn't see fit to add support for Daydream to its new highly successful mid-range phones, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

While Google hasn't killed off Daydream just yet, it wouldn't be unlike the company to put an end to a product or service, especially after apps start ending support for the platform. Those of you more serious about virtual reality are probably already using standalone units like the Oculus Go anyways, which is affordable and also has a Hulu app.