Popular quiz app HQ Trivia, once dubbed as "millennial Jeopardy" is back, just six weeks after announcing the company was closing for good.

Back in February HQ Trivia was forced to close, after a deal to acquire the app fell through. From that report:

HQ Trivia, the popular smartphone game that was once dubbed "Millenial Jeopardy", is being shut down for good after the developer went out of business. This, according to CNN, after a failed acquisition by an investment banking firm. The company officially shut its doors today, February 14, 2020, laying off all 25 employees and taking the future of live trivia gaming with it.

Now, however, it seems that HQ Trivia is back! As reported by The Verge:

HQ Trivia is being resurrected just a little over one month after co-founder Rus Yusupov announced that the app was shutting down. A push notification went out to HQ Trivia players letting them know a new game will go live tonight at 9PM ET. The notification was followed by a tweet by co-founder Rus Yusupov confirming the return. A source close to the company confirmed to The Verge the app is officially back, meaning this isn't just a one-off event. Episodes will begin to air more regularly in the future, but the schedule is currently up in the air as things are figured out. The company has been acquired by a private investor who has asked not to be named, the source also confirmed.

It looks like HQ Trivia finally got an acquisition sorted, and has now returned. The app went live at 9 pm eastern on March 30, and is now available to download on iOS and Google Play. As mentioned the app features live Trivia, epic multiplayer games and the chance to win real cash prizes.