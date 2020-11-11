It can get tiresome going through games individually and setting difficulty or camera preferences for each one. The PS5 now allows you to control some of these settings on a system level for games that support it. In addition, you can also choose whether subtitles display automatically and if a game should favor performance or resolution modes. You can now hop into some of the best PS5 games with ease.

How to setup preferred game presets on PS5

Go to Settings in the top right corner of the homescreen. Scroll down and select Saved Data and Game/App Settings. Select Game Presets.

From here you can set your preferred settings, which will then be automatically applied to games that support this feature. Selected settings will be applied differently depending on the game.