A big home is a hard thing to cover with Wi-Fi the traditional way. With so much distance and so many obstacles in the way, it's no simple feat for a single router to blanket every inch of your home in Wi-Fi signal. Often, you'll end up with unpredictable dead spots and areas where you get very limited speeds. That's not a situation you have to live with though. The latest eero 6 and eero Pro 6 mesh systems can provide robust wireless coverage for even that largest homes.

It's all in the mesh

The technology eero relies on for its devices is called mesh networking. This technology uses multiple devices that communicate with each other to create one large wireless network. Since a large number of eero devices can connect to one another, you can build a mesh network that stretches to cover anything from a large apartment to an entire apartment building.

The specific technology eero uses is called TrueMesh, and this takes advantage of the multiple Wi-Fi bands available on the eero 6 and eero Pro 6. Units in an eero mesh network communicate with one another using all available Wi-Fi bands. This means if there's suddenly interference on one band, the hardware can still maintain a stable connection through a different band.

Since the mesh network isn't limited to a small number of nodes, you won't have to space them out at absurd lengths to try covering a massive space with too few nodes. But, if you do have a long stretch where you don't need Wi-Fi (perhaps the gap from your house to your garage), you can also use wired connections between eero 6 and eero Pro 6 units. That wired backhaul can also be helpful if you have a lot of metal or thick concrete blocking your Wi-Fi signals.

Not just any Wi-Fi

Another big feature of the eero 6 and eero Pro 6 is their inclusion of the new Wi-Fi 6 technology. This new standard has been slowly rolling out over the past couple years, and it comes with some serious advantages. Speed is one of them, but a stronger connection is another that can contribute to a more stable connection in your home.

Two key features that make your connection stronger are beamforming and OFDMA. With beamforming, the eero units will effectively be able to direct their Wi-Fi signal toward your supported devices, delivering a stronger connection. Meanwhile OFDMA can help keep your network stable even with many devices trying to send and receive data on it at the same time. Basically, you'll be able to avoid huge latency spikes or the sudden pause to buffer for video that could be caused by other devices on your network needing a turn using the internet.

The eero 6 and eero Pro 6 offer these capabilities and a lot more to ensure your home network is as large and well-built as your home itself.