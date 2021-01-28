New Samsung alert! Score a Galaxy S21 5G for as little as $99 right now

Housemarque's PS5 game Returnal delayed to April 30

Samuel Tolbert

Returnal Image GunplaySource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • Returnal is a PS5 exclusive being developed by Housemarque.
  • The game revolves around a woman stranded on an alien world, stuck in a timeloop.
  • Returnal has been delayed to April 30, 2021.

Returnal is an upcoming third-person sci-fi shooter developed by Housemarque for the PS5. While this adventure was originally set to be available on March 19, players will need to wait a bit longer to enjoy this PS5 exclusive title. Sony confirmed today that Returnal is delayed to April 30, citing a need for additional polish.

Returnal makes special use of the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, allowing alternate fire for the different weapons available as you work to escape an alien world. Previous trailers show that it's filled with frenetic combat that'll take every bit of your skill to survive. Housemarque's previous work is heavily focused on arcade titles, with games like Resogun coming on the PS4.

Returnal is just one of many PS5 games currently slated to arrive sometime in 2021, with Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West, Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo 7, Insomniac Games' Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and even a new God of War from Sony Santa Monica all on deck. We'll have to wait and see which games from Sony Worldwide Studios get solid release dates and if they arrive on time.

Returnal

Stuck in a time loop on an alien planet, you'll traverse an ever-changing world of monsters and other threats in this upcoming title from Housemarque. Learn from your mistakes and you may just make it off the planet in one piece.

