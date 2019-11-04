What you need to know
- Death Stranding releases on November 8th.
- The BBC released a short documentary about its development.
- In the documentary, Kojima says he would like to make films in the future.
Well, this was always inevitable. In a new short documentary from the BBC (via PC Gamer) that chronicled Death Stranding's development in the final days of its production, Hideo Kojima revealed that his studio would indeed create films at some point.
"In the future, Kojima Productions will start making films," Kojima said. "If you can do one thing well, then you can do everything well."
If you're familiar with Kojima and his work, none of this should be surprising. He's known for creating long cinematics and convoluted plots, to the point that many have said he would be better off creating movies instead of games. There don't appear to be any concrete plans in place for Kojima to make the jump to films, but he seems to have his mind set on it in the future.
It certainly helps that he has a star-studded list of friends in the industry like Guillermo del Toro, Mads Mikkelsen, and Norman Reedus to name just a few. Del Toro is even quoted as saying "whatever he says, I'll do," in reference to Kojima.
Embrace the other side
Death Stranding
The Stranding is here
Death Stranding is the next major game from Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear Solid fame. As Sam, you must survive a post-Stranding world filled with Beached Things and attempt to reach out, connect and rebuild.
