Last week, Microsoft started rolling out its upgraded Edge web browser. It's got a good set of features and looks to be a decent competitor to other options like Chrome and Firefox, but how does it translate on Android?

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members had to say about the Android version of the new Edge.

Connert

I had been running the beta off and on for a few months on my Windows 10 laptop. Installed the new official release on the Note 10, Tab S6, and my laptop yesterday. Finished fine tuning it today and have all my bookmarks and passwords synced. So far so good, I like it. I did have a little issue getting the android version to sync to the correct set of bookmarks. I had to logout and delete...

me just saying

not me. will will have absolutely nothing to do with microsoft - except at work and an email account

T2996420

I use it, it's much better.....I have yet to figure out how to save a file and open it in it's native app though....it dumps it in the download folder and the only option is to delete it...might be a bug....might be by design......my preference would be to download the file, put it on my sd card and review as I want.....not sure if anyone else has a work around for this or a setting I've missed

dtones39

I've been using it since the early dev releases, once it became more stable, I've been using it as my default browser, for quite a while now. At my work we use chrome enterprise but I like edge better. I dont use it on mobile, only desktop. There's a lot of things stripped out that I dont like in chrome, basically a stripped down version of chrome with the Microsoft design. What will be...

What about you? Have you tried Microsoft's new Edge browser?

