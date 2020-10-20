In the world of Android customization, one of the best ways to change the entire look and feel of your phone is with a third-party launcher. Whether it be Action Launcher, Nova Launcher, Smart Launcher, or anything else in between, these apps make it easy to give your home screen a complete makeover with more fine-tuned controls than you get out of the box.
Third-party launchers can be a ton of fun, but ever since Android shifted towards gesture-based navigation, launchers have suffered in the process. The experience tends to be jankier than in years past, some phones work better with third-party launchers than others, and it's all just kind of a mess.
Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about the state of launchers in 2020, saying:
What about you? Have you given up on third-party launchers?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Here's everything we know about Demon's Souls for PS5!
Years of rumors were correct, as FromSoftware's Demon's Souls is being remade by Bluepoint Games. Here's everything we know about Demon's Souls for the PS5 so far.
Review: Skip the HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise for the HP x360 14c
There are a plethora of business-grade Chromebooks on the market today, which means that even though this middle child of HP's Enterprise Chromebook lineup fails to measure up, there are other good options to be found with higher quality and lower prices.
The Galaxy S20 FE has already stolen the Galaxy S21's thunder
When the Galaxy S21 launches it will go head to head with the Note 20 Ultra on the high-end and the S20 FE on the low end. That's a tough spot to be in.
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.