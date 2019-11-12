If there's one thing we've seen across all carriers this year, it's been them doing their part to hype up 5G. 5G is the next evolution of 4G LTE wireless data, offering substantially faster download and upload speeds.
The potential for 5G is very exciting, but right now, it's still quite limited for the areas and devices that actually support it.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members think about the next-gen standard for wireless networks.
All of this discussion got us to thinking — Have you been able to use a 5G network yet?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Here's your first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A51
Leaked CAD-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy A51 reveal the company's next mid-range phone will have an Infinity-O display and an L-shaped quad-camera array at the back.
Be prepared with these links to all the Disney+ apps we could find!
Disney+ is nearly here but none of the apps are! We have a list of all the places you are going to be able to get it here.
Google is collecting healthcare data because it can and 'everybody' does it
Big Tech wants a chunk of the healthcare market and current laws allow it. Even when it's Google.
The key to a good PS4 experience is the right accessories
Your PS4 is fine on its own, but the right accessories can spell the difference between just playing games and having a gaming experience.