If there's one thing we've seen across all carriers this year, it's been them doing their part to hype up 5G. 5G is the next evolution of 4G LTE wireless data, offering substantially faster download and upload speeds.

The potential for 5G is very exciting, but right now, it's still quite limited for the areas and devices that actually support it.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members think about the next-gen standard for wireless networks.