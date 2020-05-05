Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service that launched in November 2019 to a lot of excitement. Unfortunately, the lack of games and technical issues when it comes to resolution and image quality have harmed the reputation of the service.

You also couldn't use a wireless controller on PC. Luckily, that's not the case anymore. Today, the Stadia Team posted about the new feature.

Starting this week, you can now use the Stadia Controller to play wirelessly on your laptop and desktop. You no longer need to connect your Stadia Controller physically to your computer to play your favorite games. You'll be able to link your Stadia Controller and Stadia.com through your Wi-Fi network and play without a USB-C cable connection.

If you use Stadia, be sure to use this feature if you're using a controller in your browser. In my opinion, a mouse and keyboard is better. However, it's great to have that choice now.