What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service.
- It's getting a lot of interesting games in the coming months.
- Now you can use a Stadia Controller with Google Chrome.
- You can purchase a Stadia bundle for $130 through the Google Store.
Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service that launched in November 2019 to a lot of excitement. Unfortunately, the lack of games and technical issues when it comes to resolution and image quality have harmed the reputation of the service.
You also couldn't use a wireless controller on PC. Luckily, that's not the case anymore. Today, the Stadia Team posted about the new feature.
Starting this week, you can now use the Stadia Controller to play wirelessly on your laptop and desktop. You no longer need to connect your Stadia Controller physically to your computer to play your favorite games. You'll be able to link your Stadia Controller and Stadia.com through your Wi-Fi network and play without a USB-C cable connection.
If you use Stadia, be sure to use this feature if you're using a controller in your browser. In my opinion, a mouse and keyboard is better. However, it's great to have that choice now.
Everything you need
Stadia: Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
High-quality streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia Controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This could be our first look at Xiaomi’s future in-display camera phone
A patent filing spotted by LetsGoDigital has revealed what could be the design of Xiaomi’s first phone with an in-display selfie camera. Xiaomi had demonstrated its in-display camera tech in June last year.
Pandora reveals how staying at home has changed our listening habits
We spoke to Pandora about the trends it's seeing in its listening data thanks to stay-at-home measures, and found out more about their latest campaign.
Haptic feedback is the most important smartphone feature no one talks about
Great haptics can make all the difference by letting your fingers know when you did a thing. Here's a closer look at how they work.
Minecraft Dungeons, Star Wars Racer, and more release for PS4 in May
May is typically a slow month for game releases, but don't count it out just yet. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.