What you need to know
- After a thorough analysis, Google found that Digital Wellbeing wasn't the cause for Pixel 3 slowdowns.
- But during that analysis, Google found unrelated issues that it believes are causing performance issues.
- An upcoming update will include those fixes and improve the performance on Pixel devices.
Earlier this month, a thread on Reddit suggested Digital Wellbeing was the cause of Pixel 3 and 3 XL performance issues, with users noting vastly improved performance after disabling the feature. Google has chimed in with an official response, stating that after a thorough analysis, Digital Wellbeing isn't to blame.
That said, Google said it identified the issues that were causing the Pixels to slow down during the investigation, and that it is in the process of rolling out an update to fix these problems:
Thank you for bringing this to our attention and sharing bug reports with us. We're committed to continually improving Pixel based on user feedback.
We conducted a thorough analysis based on the bug reports and internal testing, and have found no performance issues associated with the Digital Wellbeing app on Pixel. During the investigation, we identified changes unrelated to the bug reports for improving performance, and we are in the process of rolling out those changes to make your Pixel device better.
As always if you experience issues related to performance or any other aspect of Pixel, please review the troubleshooting steps in our online support tool or reach out to customer service.
While it looks like Digital Wellbeing wasn't causing the slowdowns, dozens of users on Reddit and our own forums reported seeing much better performance with the feature disabled. We'll just have to wait for the update to roll out to get a better idea as to what's fixed.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.