Babu Mohan

Macbook Air M1Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Apple's new ARM-powered MacBooks are now on sale, but there are still a ton of popular apps that are yet to be optimized for the M1 chipset. Google began rolling out an optimized version of its Chrome browser for the ARM-powered MacBooks on Tuesday, but the rollout was paused due to a bug (via The Verge). According to Mark Chang, a Chrome product manager, the rollout will soon resume.

Once the rollout resumes, you will be able to head over to the Chrome download page and choose which version you want to install. If you have already installed Chrome 87 optimized for Apple chips, you will have to follow the recommended workaround to ensure it doesn't crash unexpectedly.

The x86 version of Chrome, which uses Rosetta 2, already works quite well on ARM-powered Macs. However, the new version, which includes optimizations for Apple's Silicon, should be even better.

Apple's updated MacBook Air may not look any different from the last model, but it packs some significant changes under the hood. The new M1 system-on-chip delivers vastly superior performance compared to Intel-based MacBook Air models, along with significantly better battery life.

