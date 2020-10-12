Google is rolling out a new look for Meet, its video conferencing app for Android, iOS, and the web. It had already announced this redesign and brought it to Apple's mobile platform back in September. Over the weekend, it rolled out to Android as well.

It's a small update, primarily aimed at matching the integrated experience found in-app on Gmail. The update also replaces Meet's ghoulish green with the same bubbly blue you'll find in other Google apps from Photos to Messages. Google will also be adding a new "new meeting" button to the app that gives the following options: "get meeting joining info to share with others, "start a Meet call instantly" and "schedule a new meeting in Google Calendar".

Essentially, it makes setting up and sharing a meeting something you can now do in a few taps. The old "new meeting" button only started a meet call instantly with none of the extras.