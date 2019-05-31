Google Maps is picking up a feature from Waze that lets users view speed limits, locations of speed cameras and mobile speed cameras. The feature was in limited testing in the U.S. and other markets, but is now rolling out widely to over 40 countries.

The speed limit shows up in the bottom left corner of the app, and speed cameras show up as icons on the route. The feature is available for both Android and iOS users, but only Android users will be able to report mobile speed cameras and stationary camera locations. Here's the full list of countries where the feature is available, as noted by TechCrunch: