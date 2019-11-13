What you need to know
- Branded location pins will now show up in Google Maps even when using it for directions.
- Users will be able to tap on pins to quickly add them to their route.
- Google says this will start rolling out in the coming weeks.
With the holidays almost upon us, stores have already begun slashing prices and running Black Friday promotions. Now, Google Maps is doing its part to help you and local businesses by expanding its use of branded location pins.
Branded pins have been around since 2016 and allow companies to promote their businesses via Google Maps by showing their logo. However, in the past, branded location pins would disappear when using Google Maps for directions. Ahead of the holiday season, Google has decided to start showing these pins during navigation.
There is no set date for when this will start, but Google says it will begin rolling out in the coming weeks. Once it goes live, you'll notice the branded pins in Google Maps while navigating and following the directions on screen. The pins will even allow you to tap "add stop" to add it as a destination while traveling.
Retailers will also be able to entice local customers with a visual catalog-like experience, showing a selection of products your store offers. Plus, Google is expanding its "store pickup" an option which shows consumers what products are available for pick up today or need to be shipped to store to be picked up later.
