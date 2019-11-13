With the holidays almost upon us, stores have already begun slashing prices and running Black Friday promotions. Now, Google Maps is doing its part to help you and local businesses by expanding its use of branded location pins.

Branded pins have been around since 2016 and allow companies to promote their businesses via Google Maps by showing their logo. However, in the past, branded location pins would disappear when using Google Maps for directions. Ahead of the holiday season, Google has decided to start showing these pins during navigation.