Most people that buy a Google Home speaker use it to stream music directly from the internet. Usually, by either giving a voice command or casting from their phone. However, Google Home speakers also feature Bluetooth for those times when you want to connect directly with your phone or pair it with a better speaker. For instance, using a Nest Mini paired with a larger Bluetooth speaker for better sound quality.

Unfortunately, many users of Google Home speakers have been experiencing issues with the Bluetooth connection repeatedly cutting out. For some users, it happens after only a minute, while others describe it taking several minutes or even up to 15 minutes for it to disconnect. Reports from frustrated users date back from as early as 2018 on the Google Nest Community, garnering hundreds of replies.

While there is no apparent solution to the problem, Google has finally acknowledged the problem exists. According to a recent reply from the Google Nest Twitter account, the team is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

We're sorry for the trouble! Our team is already aware of this and we're working on a fix, we'll bubble this up to our team and check back in once we have an update. Hang tight! — Google Nest (@googlenest) February 14, 2020

A community specialist has also chimed in on one of the threads about the issue, providing instructions on how to report the bug.

Apologize for the delayed response here. I know how annoying and challenging it can be to Our team is aware of this issue and are currently investigating for a fix not have such an important feature work properly. The team is aware of the issue and working on finding a solution. In the mean time, please continue to send feedback via voice command by saying "Hey Google, send feedback", and use the keywords "GHT3 Bluetooth IN keeps on disconnect". To know more about sending feedback, please click this link.

For the time being, some users are reporting some success by initiating the Bluetooth connection from the speaker by giving the command, "Hey Google, connect to Bluetooth." While others are using the "Cast my audio" bubble inside of the Google Home app to play over Wi-Fi instead. Neither of these will help if you're pairing the Nest Mini to a larger speaker, though. For that to work, you'll have to wait on Google to fix the underlying Bluetooth issue.