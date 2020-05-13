Google is making it easier to keep your Chrome tabs organized with its newly announced feature, tab groups. Available today in Chrome Beta, you can now categorize various tabs into separate tab groups, complete with custom names and color labels.

Groups appear alongside regular tabs in the tab strip, and any tabs that you add to a group are automatically rearranged in the strip accordingly. You can also reorganize entire tab groups along the strip manually.

Users on Chrome Beta can start using tab groups right now, but Google says it will include tab groups in the next stable build of Chrome, expected to start rolling out next week.

