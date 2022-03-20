Google's Android statues have apparently gone missing from its campus

What you need to know

Google's Android statues are apparently gone from its Mountain View campus.

Some visitors who have just gone to the area have reported seeing only "a dirt patch."

Google remains mum on the mysterious disappearance of its Android statues.

The park where Google's Android statues used to occupy is now apparently "just a dirt patch." A few people who visited Google's Building 44 at its Mountain View campus claimed the large figures had mysteriously disappeared.

According to Android Authority, Google may have moved the statues to an unknown location in recent weeks. The Building 44 area previously housed 18 statues dedicated to the operating system that powers the best Android phones.

Prior to their disappearance, Google transferred them to a park outside the visitor’s center. However, some Google Maps reviewers discovered that the statues are no longer in the area, with only a few remaining.

"All statues have been removed," one reviewer commented two weeks ago. "The park is just empty."

Another reviewer who visited the park a month ago said that the place "seems abandoned."

"I was expecting a treat and was met with desolation and ruin," the reviewer said. "The whole area seems abandoned and the merchandise store (closed) looks from the outside like those post-apocalyptic stores you see in videogames and movies."

Meanwhile, there are a few possibilities that could explain the statues' disappearance. Google may be doing some repairs since many of those statues representing Android releases up to Android 10 were already in poor condition.

In the worst-case scenario, the search giant may be abandoning the whole idea of building statues for the park. It would be a shame if this is the case, as the location was once iconic.

Google remains mum on the incident. Android Central reached out to the company, and we'll update this post once we hear back.