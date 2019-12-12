What you need to know
- Google is making Messages more secure for consumers with the addition of Verified SMS and Spam Protection.
- Verified SMS tackles phishing by letting you know that the organization that's texting is you really who they claim to be.
- Spam Protection isn't really new for everyone, but it's now rolling out to US users.
On December 12, Google highlighted a few changes it is making to the Google Messages experience to make it more secure and user-friendly. The first such change is the addition of Verified SMS. Verified SMS is a feature that lets Google determine whether a business that's sending you a message is who they claim to be and not simply an imposter. If Google can verify the identity of the business, you'll see the logo of the business along with the now ubiquitous verified tick symbol at the top of the messaging thread.
Businesses like 1-800-Flowers, Kayak, and SoFi have signed up for Verified SMS. Google Pay India and Google's verification codes will also take advantage of Verified SMS.
Google is rolling out Verified SMS in the U.S., India, Mexico, Brazil, the UK, France, Philippines, Spain, and Canada. It promises that it'll extend the program in more countries going forward.
Google is also bringing Spam Protection to Messages in the U.S. It automatically warns users of Messages from unsafe numbers and offers the option to block them. The feature had been available in countries including the UK over the past year. Both features are rolling out in the U.S. from today as of right now.
