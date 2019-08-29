Recently, Google has been updating some of its apps to use a quick-switch swipe gesture to swap between your Google accounts. This handy gesture can be a godsend for those of us with multiple Google accounts, and it has finally made its way to Gmail.

While it was already possible to swap accounts, the new gesture makes it much easier, quicker, and intuitive. With a quick swipe up or down over your profile picture, it allows you to switch to your next account, instead of being forced to tap on your profile icon and then select the account. If you prefer that option, then no worries, because it hasn't been removed.