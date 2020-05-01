Smartphone shipments fell below 300 million units in the January to March period, the first time since Q1 2014. As per Counterpoint Research, the sharp decline was driven by a whopping 27% YoY shipment decline in China. In addition to lower consumer demand, the disruption in China due to COVID-19 also had an impact on the supply side for some Android OEMs, affecting their global shipments.

The global smartphone market declined 13% YoY in the first quarter of the year, according to the latest data from Counterpoint Research's Market Monitor service. Due to the impact of COVID-19, nearly all major smartphone brands saw their volumes drop significantly during the quarter.

Nearly all major smartphone makers witnessed a decline in shipments during the quarter, with Xiaomi and Realme being the only exceptions. Xiaomi's shipments increased 7% YoY, while Realme registered an impressive 157% rise in shipments. This was partly due to the fact that India, which is a major market for both companies, implemented a lockdown only in the last week of March.

Samsung's shipments declined 18% compared to Q1 2019, although it still managed to capture one-fifth of the global smartphone market. Huawei declined 17% YoY, but was still the second largest smartphone vendor globally during the quarter. Apple remained the third largest smartphone vendor in Q1 2020 and saw iPhone shipments decline by only 5%. Its global market share actually increased 2% YoY, despite the slight decline in shipments.

Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall further in the second quarter, with TrendForce predicting a record 16.5% fall in production.

