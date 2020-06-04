Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service that recently got a launch exclusive called Get Packed. Get Packed is a couch co-op experience all about moving out of your apartment. Oddly enough, it manages to capture the chaos by using physics-based controls for up to four players. If you love games like Octodad and QWOP, you should check this one out.

Help them move out Get Packed Bottom line: Get Packed is an enjoyable couch co-op game that fails to provide a compelling, unique experience. Pros: Lots of levels

Great multiplayer mode

Looks great on Stadia Cons: Shallow plot

Uninspired gameplay

Noticeable input lag on Stadia Free with Stadia Pro

Get Packed gameplay mechanics

Get Packed features a versus mode where you can compete against friends, but the campaign is the star of the show. You have to use your floppy limbs to help the citizens of Ditchlington relocate in a few minutes. This mostly involves running around, grabbing objects with both hands – that you individually control – and leaving them in the back of a truck. There are also some forklifts thrown in there for good measure if you want to cause absolute chaos. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more The gameplay is quite simple, yet addictive. You don't have much time to pick up objects so it's a frantic rush. There's a meter you need to fill up to get a high score, but it's much harder than it seems. Picking up large items and passing through narrow corridors damages them and that cost is taken out of your final payment. Get Packed controls and performance

Get Packed features a cartoon-like aesthetic with the ability to customize your character. Levels are small, but filled with tons of objects that you can pick up or destroy. The title runs great on Stadia and appears to render at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. However, due to the nature of cloud streaming, the controls feel a little imprecise. There's noticeable input lag when you're using a mouse and keyboard, but it's alleviated somewhat if you use a Stadia Controller directly connected to the service on Wi-Fi.

Category Spec Genre Arcade Developer Moonshine Studios Players Single-player, multiplayer Platforms Stadia Price Free with Stadia Pro

This is unavoidable since you're streaming the game from servers located miles away. Hopefully, Google will manage to improve input lag by introducing either a higher frame rate stream, or by using other trickery like aim assist. Get Packed final thoughts

Get Packed is an enjoyable game, but in the hypercompetitive gaming industry, you have to innovate and present must-haves to consumers. This title isn't that. It's just a mindless push through similar levels that'll keep you occupied for a couple of hours. I hate to dismiss any developer's achievement – since Get Packed is solid on the technical front – but in no way does it move the industry forward or present new mechanics we haven't encountered before. 3 out of 5 Unfortunately, its biggest downfall isn't that there's something wrong with it, but that it's not special or unique enough. On one hand you have titles like Celeste that offer a challenging experience and tie it into major issues like mental health, and on the other you have Get Packed that's essentially making light of evictions from the get-go. It doesn't appeal to me and I'm not sure if it's going to appeal to a lot of gamers, especially if they're looking for compelling Stadia exclusives. However, if you want to try it out, it's available for free with the Stadia Pro subscription.

