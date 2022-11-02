Meta is getting serious about not letting kids play in VR

What you need to know

Meta will be enforcing its age 13+ policy starting November 14, 2022.

Apps that allow kids to play online after Nov 14 will be banned from the Quest app store.

Meta has always maintained that its VR headsets are for ages 13+ but has never enforced this policy and it's not immediately clear how they will.

If you've ever played a VR game online, it's entirely likely that you've come across kids playing in VR. Meta and other VR companies have always stated that VR is for people ages 13 and up but, until now, this policy has never been widely enforced.

That all looks to change starting November 14, 2022, when Meta is said to begin strictly enforcing guidelines for players under 13 years of age. Rec Room outlines (opens in new tab) what these changes will mean for its platform as the company will have to remove Junior Accounts from Meta headsets later this month.

Kids who want to continue playing Rec Room in VR will have to officially move over to the PC platform. Rec Room says that Junior Accounts will continue to exist on all other platforms the game is playable on, including Steam, consoles, and mobile versions.

We've reached out to Meta to find out more about how this could affect other multiplayer apps in the Quest store, including some of the best Quest 2 games (opens in new tab) that are clearly designed with a younger age group in mind.

As we understand it right now, Meta will outright remove apps from the Quest store if they continue to infringe on Meta's age restriction rules (opens in new tab) after November.