PlayStation lawsuit alleging discrimination against women mostly dismissed by court

Former PlayStation IT employee Emma Majo filed a lawsuit in November 2021, claiming "Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees."

Eight more women came forward in March 2022 to add their names to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit has been dismissed by the United States District Court of North California.

A lawsuit previously brought against Sony by a former PlayStation employee, alleging gender discrimination and sexist treatment, has been mostly dismissed.

As first shared by Axios, the United States District Court of North California has dismissed most of the claims in a lawsuit brought against Sony by former PlayStation IT employee Emma Majo back in November 2021.

Majo was joined by eight other women in March 2022, while Sony's lawyers tried to get the lawsuit dismissed, saying that "Despite the sweeping breadth of her lawsuit, the allegations in which SIE categorically denies, [Majo] fails to plead facts to support either her individual claims or the claims of the broad-based classes of women she seeks to represent."

The judge added that "For example, she does not describe her work or how her work was substantially equal to the work of any male allegedly paid more than she was paid. "

U.S. magistrate judge Laurel Beeler specifically dismissed 10 of the 13 claims that were focused on discrimination and harassment, stating that "This claim is dismissed because the plaintiff merely recited the elements of the claim and did not allege any specific facts."

With that in mind, Majo is allowed to amend her claims and try again at a later date. The judge noted that claims brought forward by the other women could influence the lawsuit and "may yield new allegations."

At the time the other other eight woman brought forward allegations, Kara Johnson, a former program manager, stated that “I believe Sony is not equipped to appropriately handle toxic environments."