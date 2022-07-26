Jiggle Physics 136: The Blue People — Not the Airbender
Mojang Studios has issued a statement about their decision to not allow NFTs and blockchain tech in Minecraft. We talk about why we're so happy about this stance. We also dig into a significant delay for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Chris Pine's fashion sense, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
