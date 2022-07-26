Jiggle Physics 136: The Blue People — Not the Airbender

Mojang Studios has issued a statement about their decision to not allow NFTs and blockchain tech in Minecraft. We talk about why we're so happy about this stance. We also dig into a significant delay for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Chris Pine's fashion sense, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

SUBSCRIBE:

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab)

LINKS:

Blizzard Entertainment's Albany studio QA workers file for unionization

Activision Blizzard employees to walk out today to demand end to gender inequity, other issues

Mojang Studios has published an official stance on NFTs and blockchain tech in Minecraft

Square Enix has finally introduced NFTs for Final Fantasy 7 collectibles

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora delayed to 2023-24, four other Ubisoft games canceled