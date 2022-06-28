Jiggle Physics 132: Gaming while the world is on fire
Numerous game companies are speaking out in support of reproductive rights for their employees after the US Supreme Court has revoked Roe v. Wade. Rebecca and Jen are joined by special guest Miles Dompier for a conversation about this along with our review of The Quarry, a new Pokémon game, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
The Quarry review: A summer horror blockbuster
Microsoft and other companies come out to support US workers after Roe v. Wade decision
