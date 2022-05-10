Jiggle Physics 126: Overwatch 2 beta, Embracer Group buys parts of Square Enix
We're joined this week by freelance games journalist, Nico Deyo, and Tyler Colp of PC Gamer to talk about their experiences playing the Overwatch 2 beta. Parts of Square Enix have been bought by Embracer for not a whole lot of money. Well, at least in the world of corporate acquisitions. The team also have news about Nintendo, a lawsuit against Activision filed by New York City, and more.
- New York City sues Activision, claims Kotick 'unfit' to negotiate Microsoft deal | Windows Central
- Embracer acquires Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and their studios from Square Enix | Windows Central
- Nintendo and iOS gaming recap: Breath of the Wild 2 spoiled and demoralizing workplace reports | iMore
- Fortnite is now available to play through Xbox Cloud Gaming for free | Windows Central
- Overwatch 2 beta impressions: Breathing new life into Blizzard's stagnant hero shooter | Windows Central
- Overwatch 2 team addresses support issues, scoreboard changes | Windows Central
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Xbox review — An expanded, evolved narrative masterpiece | Windows Central
Carli is the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief across Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. Her last name also will remind you of a dinosaur. Follow her on Twitter or email her at carli.velocci@futurenet.com.
