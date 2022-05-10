Jiggle Physics 126: Overwatch 2 beta, Embracer Group buys parts of Square Enix

By published

Massive Gamer Brains

Jiggle Physics Art
(Image credit: Jiggle Physics Art)

We're joined this week by freelance games journalist, Nico Deyo, and Tyler Colp of PC Gamer to talk about their experiences playing the Overwatch 2 beta. Parts of Square Enix have been bought by Embracer for not a whole lot of money. Well, at least in the world of corporate acquisitions. The team also have news about Nintendo, a lawsuit against Activision filed by New York City, and more.

