Jiggle Physics 126: Overwatch 2 beta, Embracer Group buys parts of Square Enix

We're joined this week by freelance games journalist, Nico Deyo, and Tyler Colp of PC Gamer to talk about their experiences playing the Overwatch 2 beta. Parts of Square Enix have been bought by Embracer for not a whole lot of money. Well, at least in the world of corporate acquisitions. The team also have news about Nintendo, a lawsuit against Activision filed by New York City, and more.

