Future Games Show 2024 will be hosted by Baldur's Gate 3, Final Fantasy XVI stars
Get ready for over 40 new game announcements on March 21, hosted by Karlach and Clive Rosfield, at Future Games Show 2024.
What you need to know
- The Future Games Show 2024 takes place on Thursday, March 21, at 1 pm PDT/4 pm EDT/8 pm GMT.
- It will be hosted by voice actors Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI) and Samantha Béart (Baldur's Gate 3) at the Albatross Theater at PAX East.
- The event will showcase over 40 games for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
- You can watch the event live in Boston or stream it on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and other platforms.
The Future Games Show Spring Showcase has been announced, with some beloved voice actors from Baldur's Gate 3 and Final Fantasy XVI taking on MC duties.
Samantha Béart, VO for fan favorite Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3, and Ben Starr, the voice of FFXVI protagonist Clive Rosfield, will take the stage at the Albatross Theatre in Boston on the opening night of PAX East 2024, announcing over 40 games for the latest consoles and PC.
We also hope that, like the last Future Games Show, it will feature some VR gaming titles, whether for the Quest 3 or PSVR 2.
The announcement highlights a few well-known developers like Bandai Namco (Tekken, Elden Ring), Spotlight by Quantic Dream (Sea of Solitude, Under the Waves), and The Chinese Room (Dear Esther, Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2) that will showcase upcoming games at the next Future Games Show 2024 showcase.
"Our Spring Showcase will spotlight some of the most exciting upcoming games in a year that's already been full of surprises," says Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games Video & Events at Future. "Palworld, Helldivers 2, and Pacific Drive are just three off-radar titles to have caught the imagination, and it's exactly these kinds of atmospheric indies and inventive AAs that the Future Games Show loves to champion."
The Future Games Show begins at 4 pm EDT local time on March 21 and can be streamed at the following links: Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, X, TikTok, or GamesRadar.
