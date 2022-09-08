Little Nightmares is coming to Android this winter

What you need to know

Little Nightmares has been announced for Android and iOS.

As opposed to Very Little Nightmares, a grid-based platformer already available for mobile, Little Nightmares will be the same as the console and PC version of the game.

Little Nightmares is expected to hit Android sometime in Winter 2022

During GameSpot's Swipe Mobile Showcase, Bandai Namco revealed that Little Nightmares will be making its way to Android and iOS very soon.

Despite Very Little Nightmares already being available on mobile, it actually isn't a port of the main game. Very Little Nightmares is its own unique grid-based platformer set in the same universe. Developer Playdigious now seems to be porting the console and PC version of Little Nightmares to mobile, handling the project for original series creator Tarsier Studios.

Little Nightmares is a puzzle-platforming horror game where the mysterious playable character must escape a sea vessel called the Maw, filled with horrifying creatures attempting to capture her. It almost looks like something pulled out of Tim Burton's mind, and that's made it a popular title among the community.

In the year following its original release in 2017, it received a handful of DLC that expanded the story and added even more nightmare-inducing enemies and locations. Playdigious touts that the mobile version has a "revamped interface, Game Center achievements, and controller support."

A specific release date wasn't announced further than winter of this year, and it's expected to be a premium title that Android users will need to pay for.

There's no word on if Little Nightmares 2 will make its way to mobile alongside its predecessor.

Those interested in Little Nightmares but not wanting to wait for its release can still pick up Very Little Nightmares on the Google Play Store. It may not be quite the same, but it offers a similar scary experience.