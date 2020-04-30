When we talk about Samsung these days, it's often in relation to the Galaxy S20 lineup of devices. These are the latest flagships that the company has to offer, and as such, that's what gets most of our attention.

However, the S20 phones aren't the only ones Samsung has in its current portfolio. Just a few months ago, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ were the hottest Samsung phones you could get.

One of our AC forum members recently asked if it was still worth upgrading to the Note 10+, and with that, some of our AC forum members who own the phone chimed in with their thoughts on it.

Now, we want to hear from you — 8 months later, do you still like your Galaxy Note 10?

Join the conversation in the forums!