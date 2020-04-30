When we talk about Samsung these days, it's often in relation to the Galaxy S20 lineup of devices. These are the latest flagships that the company has to offer, and as such, that's what gets most of our attention.
However, the S20 phones aren't the only ones Samsung has in its current portfolio. Just a few months ago, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ were the hottest Samsung phones you could get.
One of our AC forum members recently asked if it was still worth upgrading to the Note 10+, and with that, some of our AC forum members who own the phone chimed in with their thoughts on it.
Now, we want to hear from you — 8 months later, do you still like your Galaxy Note 10?
Join the conversation in the forums!
How to get the most from your Instant Pot
Over the last few years, the Instant Pot has become one of the most talked about small kitchen appliances around. As a multicooker, it aims to both speed up the cooking process and simplify cooking.
Global smartphone production could fall by a record 16.5% says TrendForce
TrendForce market research estimates that smartphone production will fall by as much as 16.5% in the next quarter due to the impact of COVID-19 on supply chains.
Thanks to COVID-19, Qualcomm predicts 30% decrease in phone shipments
Qualcomm's fiscal Q2 earnings report is out. While the chip-maker came out on top for revenue, it's predicting major declines in phone shipments given the current COVID-19 situation.
These are the best Galaxy Note 10 cases on the market!
The Galaxy Note 10 is a stunning, powerful, and shatter-prone smartphone. Keep it safe with one of these excellent cases!