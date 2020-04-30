Galaxy Note 10+ in multiple colorsSource: Android Central

When we talk about Samsung these days, it's often in relation to the Galaxy S20 lineup of devices. These are the latest flagships that the company has to offer, and as such, that's what gets most of our attention.

However, the S20 phones aren't the only ones Samsung has in its current portfolio. Just a few months ago, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ were the hottest Samsung phones you could get.

Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49%

One of our AC forum members recently asked if it was still worth upgrading to the Note 10+, and with that, some of our AC forum members who own the phone chimed in with their thoughts on it.

blackhawkhot

I have a Note 10+ The bad: It doesn't have the headphone jack but worse it doesn't have the latest bluetooth chipset. The bt HD codecs it can use are limited because of this:( 60hz display. Really Samsung? The curve screen is a pain protect and you need a good case to protect the s pen corner, it's preferred corner to land on in a drop. Or it face plants. Since it has just about zero...

Reply
mustang7757

I also have the unlocked version Note 10+ on tmobile, it has great reception , wificalling and with the update to 2.1 One UI lot of the s20 features. My battery life is a day with heavy usuage about 9.5hrs to 11.5 hrs SOT I love its boxy design but might want consider pop socket .

Reply
Walter Wagenleithner

Concerning the power button on the left side: You will get used to it within a few days. I personally have no problem with it.

Reply
Mike Dee

The Spen is a nice feature if you take advantage of what it can do. Cutting, and pasting text, cropping images is more precise than using you finger. There's a lot more features that it has that make it useful depending upon your needs. I use the Ultra mostly right now. When I don't have my Note around sometimes miss the Spen and I'm not a big user.

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — 8 months later, do you still like your Galaxy Note 10?

Join the conversation in the forums!