- Fortnite is getting a new rewards system called Fortnite Drops.
- By linking your Epic Games account and YouTube account, you can earn special rewards for watching Fortnite Premiers.
- There's a full schedule of upcoming opportunities to earn Fortnite Drops.
Fortnite just keeps getting bigger. Today, Epic Games announced a new way for players to earn rewards with Fortnite Drops. After linking your Epic Games account and YouTube account together, you can get Fortnite Drops by watching different Fortnite Premiers on YouTube.
In order to get the special cosmetic rewards in Fortnite, you'll need to watch 20 minutes of footage from specific YouTube Premier streams. There are going to be multiple times that you can accrue the needed 20 minutes of time watched, though if you want to get every single reward, you'll have to watch 20 minutes from each individual stream:
- 7/25 - Game Jam Hollywood premiere.
- 7/26 - Fortnite World Cup Finals Day 1 live broadcast.
- 7/27 - Fortnite World Cup Finals Day 2 live broadcast.
- 7/28 - Fortnite World Cup Finals Day 3 live broadcast.
The Fortnite Drops include the following special rewards for anyone who tunes in to each stream:
- 7/25 - Game Jam Spray
- 7/26 - Game Jam Spray
- 7/27 - World Cup Spray
- 7/28 - Red Line Wrap
Make sure you've linked your account before watching the streams, otherwise it won't count and you won't receive the Fortnite Drops reward.
