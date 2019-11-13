If you've had your phone since it was fresh out of the box, straight from your service provider, you may have never gone through the process of unlocking the SIM slot. Though there are number of ways to go about SIM unlocking your phone, be it through your provider or a third party, there are a lot of benefits to jumping through those hoops.
Better resale value
Whenever you're ready to sell your phone, you can absolutely command a higher price if it's unlocked. Unlock prices will vary by device, but considering the work put into the process, it should still be profitable after resale. If you know you're going to be upgrading down the line, you might as well get your phone unlocked so you can maximize the amount you recoup during resale.
Get the best deals abroad
Being able to get wireless service while globetrotting can help you translate, navigate, and research when abroad. If your phone is still locked when you get off the plane, you're going to have to deal with steep roaming fees from your home provider. Even with a dedicated roaming package, you'll likely save a few bucks by swapping SIM cards with one of the domestic service providers. Trust me, it's worth wrestling with the language barrier at the local provider's store.
Jump on great new plans
Back at home, there may be a promotion at a new service you want to hop onto. You won't be able to avail yourself of monthly savings without unlocking your phone. Once that's done though, you'll be free to hop between carriers on month-to-month plans depending on whoever's offering the best bang for buck. That flexibility is worth the effort of getting your phone unlocked.
Having a useful spare
Even your older phones can be good candidates for unlocking if they aren't already. With an unlocked phone in your drawer, you'll always have a fallback at a moment's notice if your current daily driver breaks for whatever reason. Not only does this help you maintain peace of mind, it can be handy for helping friends out in a pinch, too.
Taking control of your hardware
For all of the functional benefits of unlocking your phone, there's something to be said about the sheer feeling of independence of having an unlocked phone. Once upon a time unlocking your phone outside of the purview of your service provider was illegal in the U.S. Along the same vein of maintaining a right to repair, you should also have the right to pick and choose your service whenever you want.
Apple's Phil Schiller thinks students won't succeed on a Chromebook
Apple's Phil Schiller helped announce the new MacBook Pro with its improved keyboard in a wide-ranging interview, ending with a sharp jab at the effectiveness of Chromebooks in the classroom.
Disney+ has over 10 million subscribers one day after launch
Disney+ just launched yesterday, November 12. The service is already touting more than 10 million subscribers, despite only being available in three countries.
Win BIG with the Future Tech Awards Reader's Choice giveaway!
What's the best phone of 2019? Is it the iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4 or OnePlus 7T? What about the best laptop, games console, tablet and more? Vote NOW in the Reader's Choice awards and win BIG in time for the holidays!
These are the best unlocked phones on Amazon for every budget
Amazon is one of the easiest places to go buy an unlocked phone and have it delivered in a flash. Here are the best unlocked Android phones it's selling at a variety of price levels.