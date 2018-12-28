There are a lot of fantastic games you can play on a PlayStation 4, but there are only a handful of exclusives that are truly worthy of being system-sellers. Console exclusives are rarer these days, but the PS4 still has games that make you say, "You know what? I'm willing to buy a PS4 just to be able to play that specific game." The games featured below are some of the best of the best and definitely warrant a console purchase to experience them at least once.

★ Featured favorite God of War The PS4 has several high caliber exclusives, but none may be better than the latest God of War. Sony Santa Monica knocked it out of the park when it developed the newest entry in the series, this time centered around the rich Norse mythology. Kratos and his son venture between the nine realms in a journey you won't soon forget, from its emotional resonance to its gargantuan set pieces and boss battles. $40 at Amazon

Sony prides itself in high-quality single-player experiences, and each of the above games is a masterclass in storytelling and world building. If you truly want the greatest, we'd recommend God of War but you can't go wrong with any of the games on this list.

