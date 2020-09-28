fL4K and skag pupSource: 2K

PS5 backward compatibility means that thousands of PS4 games will be playable on PS5 (available for preorder now), but publishers are still selling separate PS5 versions of a lot of games. Thankfully, some of these companies are also offering free upgrades to the PS5 version of a game if you've purchased the PS4 version previously. Not every title coming to both PS4 and PS5 will be eligible for free upgrades, so we've compiled a list of the games that do.

Unless noted, physical editions of PS4 games can only be upgraded with the standard PS5 console, as you'll still need to insert the disc to verify the game license.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

PS4 games with free PS5 upgrades

Game Resolution Frame rate Free PS5 upgrade Upgrade release date
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Yes November 2020
Borderlands 3 4K 60FPS Yes November 2020
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 4K 120FPS Yes November 2020
Cyberpunk 2077 Yes TBD
Dead By Daylight 4K 60FPS Yes TBD
Destiny 2 4K 60FPS Yes November 2020
Dirt 5 4K 120FPS Yes Launch day
Doom Eternal Yes TBD
Far Cry 6 Yes 2021
FIFA 21 Yes (Before FIFA 22) Holiday 2020
Hitman 3 Yes (Only digital) 2021
Horizon Forbidden West 4K 60FPS Yes 2021
Immortals Fenyx Rising Yes TBD
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Yes TBD
Little Nightmares 2 Yes TBD
Madden NFL 21 Yes (Before Madden NFL 22) Holiday 2020
Maneater 4K 60FPS Yes TBD
Marvel's Avengers 4K 60FPS Yes Holiday 2020
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 4K 60FPS Yes November 2020
Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom 4K 120FPS Yes TBD
NBA 2K21 Yes (Only with Mamba Forever Edition) TBD
Puyo-Puyo Tetris 2 Yes December 2020
Rainbow Six Siege 4K 120FPS Yes TBD
Riders Republic 60FPS Yes TBD
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Yes Launch day
The Elder Scrolls Online Yes TBD
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Yes TBD
Watch Dogs: Legion Yes TBD
WRC 9 Yes TBD
Yakuza: Like A Dragon Yes TBD

PS4 games not receiving free PS5 upgrades

Notably, owners of Marvel's Spider-Man will not receive a free upgrade for the remastered PS5 edition. The only way to get the PS5 version is through the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition bundle. Sony is not planning on releasing it as a standalone title. (You should still be able to play your PS4 copy on PS5 through backward compatibility, though).

Control will also not receive a free upgrade on PS5. Instead, publisher 505 Games is asking that players purchase Control Ultimate Edition to receive a free upgrade.

Coming soon

PlayStation 5

Get your hands on it before it sells out

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are now available to preorder from your favorite retailers. Stock is coming and going, so it's best to preorder as soon as possible. Launch day games include Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy, and more.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.