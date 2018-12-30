Guitar effects pedals are magical, wonderful things that truly make an already wonderful guitar shine. Hell, they can even help a terrible one sound half-decent. When it comes to multi-effects pedals, very few manufacturers get it right. I had a Line 6 Spider amp for 10 years, and while its 600 presets gave me myriad tones to play with, the modeled effects didn't track for attack or any amount of subtlety in my playing. With the H9 Max, Eventide has sought to create a one-stop shop for guitarists — "a complete pedalboard in one stompbox" — and it has succeeded tenfold. And once you figure out how to use it and then spend the rest of your life chasing tones, you'll agree it's worth the steep price.

A world of sound Eventide H9 Max Every effect you need and SO. MUCH. MORE. The Eventide H9 Max comes with 99 presets out of the box, and you can shape every one right on the pedal or in the Android app, which is like a stompbox right on your phone. $699 at Amazon

The Good 99 presets out of the box and more through updates

Gorgeous all-white design with LED display

Tap tempo and expression pedal input

Stereo in/out

Real-time MIDI control The Bad Expensive (especially in Canada)

A distinctly "Eventide" tone

Eventide H9 Max What I love I've only really been immersed in the world of guitar effects pedals for a couple years now, having had the aforementioned Line 6 amp for so long, but I've come to amass a solid little collection, and I've been very picky in my selections thus far. I'm not a total tone snob, and I like to experiment to find new sounds (yeah, like every player).

So when I was offered the H9 Max to review, my brain exploded, and then I rushed to YouTube to watch demos. And there was Pete Thorn, one of the most underrated players around, talking about how he tours with two of these on his pedal board. So I sat down and went to work experimenting and simply running through all of the presets and trying them out. It took 4 hours. It took me 4 glorious hours to go through every preset. Where a lot of my time went was to the cleverly named presets that are there for specific songs. For example, there's a "Streets" preset, which is modeled after The Edge's multi-head delay in "Where the Streets Have No Name" by U2. You better believe I sat and learned that whole song just to use that delay effect, and it is absolutely spot on. There's also a tremolo preset called "I Walk Alone," which Green Day fans will recognize as the theme from the opening of "Boulevard of Broken Dreams." It's all these delightful little touches that go into making an already great pedal incredible.

That's the best part about the Eventide H9: if you don't feel like mucking about with every preset, you don't have to. There is so much you can do with what's built in, and if you want to tweak the mix or decay or feedback or whatever for each preset, you can do it all right on the pedal. It'd take ages just to go through each one and play with the settings until you're satisfied, and all the while you'd find new sounds you weren't looking for to begin with. The Android app, however, is where this baby really shines, and it's also where the overwhelming nature of the H9 Max takes over. In real time, you can toy with the algorithms until you're satisfied, though you'll never be, because there's so much to do. The interface for each preset is like a two-faced stompbox, and the settings will vary by effect, though you can often control the speed, depth, decay, feedback, volume, and lots more. And the tap tempo in the app works in real time as well, instantly. What a time to be alive.

I also have to mention the design of the H9 Max. I'll admit, when I first pulled it out of the box, I thought it looked generic since it's all white with a big black knob. Then I turned it on and the multicolor LEDs came to life, and I was most pleasantly surprised. It's a work of art. It's also built to last, made of solid (I'm assuming) aluminum and weighing in at over 1.5 pounds.