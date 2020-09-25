Digital security/privacy is becoming an increasingly important topic of discussion. As we spend more and more of our time online and share more of our personal data with various companies, it's up to everyone to be smart about how they go about these things.
One of the many things you can do to protect yourself is using a VPN. You probably see ads for services like NordVPN and Private Internet Access all the time on YouTube, and while many of us are aware of these things, how many of us actually use them?
An AC forum member recently popped this very question, asking how many of our other members use a VPN/antivirus software.
Now, we want to hear from you — Do you regularly use a VPN?
