Remember when people were concerned about backward compatibility on PS5? I know I was for a short time, I even wrote some words on why Sony was doing itself no favors by being cagey about which PS4 games were backward compatible. Despite constant reassurances that an "overwhelming majority" and "approximately 99%" of PS4 games were backward compatible on PS5, it never helped that Sony wouldn't clarify exactly which games — and more importantly, how many — weren't... until now.

According to Sony, only ten PS4 games won't be backward compatible on PS5, and they're not exactly titles that anyone will lose sleep over. While it's unclear why these titles won't make the jump over to PS5, I don't think too many people will care.

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe's Diner

Thanks to the PS5's console Game Boost feature, backward compatible games may also benefit from higher and smoother frame rates, too.

The state of PS5 backward compatibility has been a thorn in Sony's side for months now, making the company an easy target for Xbox fans, and understandably so. In contrast to Sony's approach, Microsoft clearly stated from the beginning that all Xbox One games would be backward compatible on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. What's more is that some Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are playable on Microsoft's upcoming consoles as well, provided they were already backward compatible on Xbox One. That's four generations of games playable on one console.