Bluepoint Games, a studio well known for its work on remasters and remakes, is the newest member of PlayStation Studios, as announced on Thursday. While that work on remasters and remakes will no doubt continue, it seems like Bluepoint Games will also be making new things, instead of just sticking to revamps of other developers' past titles. Speaking with IGN, Bluepoint Games president Marco Thrust explains that the next title from Bluepoint Games is actually something "original."

"Our next project, we're working on original content right now. We can't talk about what that is, but that's the next step in the evolution for us,"says Thrush.

Sony also confirmed that the Demon's Souls remake crossed 1.4 million copies sold and that talks of acquiring Bluepoint Games only began after the remake launching alongside the PS5 in Nov. 2020. Bluepoint Games grew to around 70 developers over the course of the last few years, so it may be a while before we see the team's next game.

"It's always about making quality games in a way that's sustainable for the teams, for theindividuals on the teams. Because obviously when we acquired team like Bluepoint, this is a long-term play for us, right? We're not in it to get some quick results," says PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst.