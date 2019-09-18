Season X of Fortnite is here, and with it comes significant changes to the way players will be completing challenges. Instead of one week of challenges, players will now be completing missions, which are thematic objectives for those who have the Season X Battle Pass.

Instead of the typical seven challenges, players now have more chances to earn Battle Pass stars, with two sets of challenges opening up this week. This week's set of missions, titled Storm Racers, haven't been released into the game yet but did leak early. Judging by the looks of them, though, they're all easy to complete, with many of them revolving around completing activities near and inside a storm. Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.