Huawei didn't start at the top. When Huawei first began producing phones, it entered a crowded market, and its phones were often offered under the banner of different brands. But, Huawei became a success story in short order, quickly rising through the ranks, introducing its own top-of-the-line smartphones, and soaring past the competition to become the world's largest smartphone manufacturer. Here's a bit of the history of how it got there.

Huawei had been around for a while before it first entered the cellphone business in 2003. It already had experience with mobile network technology, so making its own phones was a natural next step. Huawei released the C300 in 2004, but this was a small beginning.

It wasn't until the late 2000s that Huawei started making Android smartphones. Early examples include the Huawei U8220 which would be branded as the T-Mobile Pulse in a rebranding partnership with the carrier. That device ran Android 1.5 and was one of the cheapest Android smartphones you could get at the time. It was later followed by the Huawei IDEOS U8150, which would go under the name T-Mobile Comet.

Of course, having Huawei's phone sold under different brands wasn't going to get the company much household recognition. But, the company was moving fast, and it's phones would just keep getting better.

By 2012, Huawei had grown to become the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer based on data from IDC, Huawei shared. This was the same year it began to launch its Ascend line of smartphones in force

In 2013, the company launched the Huawei Ascend P2, which was the first phone to offer LTE Cat4 connectivity for unmatched speeds at the time. Huawei also launched the Ascend Mate that year, and the company introduced the Honor sub-brand to corner the budget smartphone market.