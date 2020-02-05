Being a parent has always been one of the toughest jobs, but in the digital age, it can be even more daunting. Especially when it comes to managing your child's devices and ensuring they stay safe online. While Android and iOS both offer some limited parental controls, there are a whole host of other apps you can use that provide more power and flexibility.

And it turns out, when it comes to parental control apps, Android offers you the most control. Recently, the developer behind the Boomerang Parental Control app, Justin Payeur, spoke out about the differences between the capabilities of both platforms, and how Android offers a superior experience for parents.

In his blog post, Payeur gives a timeline from 2018 to 2019 detailing the struggles he went through to get his app published on Apple's App Store. Over several months, he fought with Apple to get his app updates approved, and during the process was forced to remove several features.