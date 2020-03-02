Biomutant is a third-person action-RPG that has players take on the role a cat-like creature that knows martial arts. The story has you attempting to save the Tree of Life, which is being poisoned by an oil and gnawed on by dangerous creatures. Biomutant is being developed by Experiment 101, a Swedish studio that was acquired by Embracer Group (formerly THQ Nordic) in 2017. Biomutant gameplay and features

Biomutant is a third-person action-RPG. Here's what we know about the gameplay of Biomutant so far. Martial arts, melee weapons and guns are all incorporated into a unique fighting style.

There are six distinct tribes the player can choose to ally with.

The tribes can be pitted against each other, or made to work together.

The tribes and NPCs are balanced through a Karma system.

Time of day and dynamic weather influence enemy behavior.

Mutations and biomechanical add-ons change the way your character plays.

For example, wings will allow you to reach high areas, while breathing equipment is necessary to explore underwater. You can check out a gameplay trailer from Gamescom 2018 below.

Will Biomutant have multiplayer?

No, Biomutant is a single-player RPG and as of right now, the developers are not planning to include any multiplayer. Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more Is Biomutant open world?

Yes. Biomutant is an open world game, with vast different regions and biomes to explore, each with their own challenges in the form of different enemies and environmental obstacles to overcome. Is Biomutant cancelled?

No. Despite the relative silence around the game, Biomutant has not been cancelled and is in active development at Experiment 101. Earlier this year, the team published an update on Twitter, saying it understood people wanted to see the game and that it will happen in time. You can see this update below. pic.twitter.com/dc6Hh8RJvf — Biomutant (@Biomutant) February 19, 2020 Biomutant collectors editions

In addition to the regular version of the game, there are two different special versions of Biomutant for those really looking to drop some cash. The first is simply called the Collector's Edition, and it includes a figurine of the player character, the soundtrack and some official artwork, costing around $120. The second special version is the Atomic Edition, including a massive diorama, steelbook, t-shirt, mouse pad and artwork for an extremely hefty $400. Originally revealed years ago, Biomutant still does not have a release date, or even a release window. An update in 2020 from the studio was posted to Twitter, saying that "We will reveal the release date as soon as everyone at our studio feels confident about hitting that date and that the game is ready for it."