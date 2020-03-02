Biomutant takes open world action and throws in tons of unique mechanics. While things have been quiet lately, it's very much still in development and is still one of the most ambitious upcoming games from THQ Nordic. Here's everything we know about Biomutant so far.
- What is Biomutant?
- Biomutant gameplay and features
- Will Biomutant have multiplayer?
- Is it an open world game?
- Is Biomutant cancelled?
- All the Biomutant collectors editions
- Biomutant release date
What is Biomutant?
Biomutant is a third-person action-RPG that has players take on the role a cat-like creature that knows martial arts. The story has you attempting to save the Tree of Life, which is being poisoned by an oil and gnawed on by dangerous creatures.
Biomutant is being developed by Experiment 101, a Swedish studio that was acquired by Embracer Group (formerly THQ Nordic) in 2017.
Biomutant gameplay and features
Biomutant is a third-person action-RPG. Here's what we know about the gameplay of Biomutant so far.
- Martial arts, melee weapons and guns are all incorporated into a unique fighting style.
- There are six distinct tribes the player can choose to ally with.
- The tribes can be pitted against each other, or made to work together.
- The tribes and NPCs are balanced through a Karma system.
- Time of day and dynamic weather influence enemy behavior.
- Mutations and biomechanical add-ons change the way your character plays.
- For example, wings will allow you to reach high areas, while breathing equipment is necessary to explore underwater.
You can check out a gameplay trailer from Gamescom 2018 below.
Will Biomutant have multiplayer?
No, Biomutant is a single-player RPG and as of right now, the developers are not planning to include any multiplayer.
Is Biomutant open world?
Yes. Biomutant is an open world game, with vast different regions and biomes to explore, each with their own challenges in the form of different enemies and environmental obstacles to overcome.
Is Biomutant cancelled?
No. Despite the relative silence around the game, Biomutant has not been cancelled and is in active development at Experiment 101. Earlier this year, the team published an update on Twitter, saying it understood people wanted to see the game and that it will happen in time. You can see this update below.
February 19, 2020
Biomutant collectors editions
In addition to the regular version of the game, there are two different special versions of Biomutant for those really looking to drop some cash. The first is simply called the Collector's Edition, and it includes a figurine of the player character, the soundtrack and some official artwork, costing around $120. The second special version is the Atomic Edition, including a massive diorama, steelbook, t-shirt, mouse pad and artwork for an extremely hefty $400.
Biomutant release date
Originally revealed years ago, Biomutant still does not have a release date, or even a release window. An update in 2020 from the studio was posted to Twitter, saying that "We will reveal the release date as soon as everyone at our studio feels confident about hitting that date and that the game is ready for it."
Genre-busting
Biomutant
Adapt, improvise and overcome
Biomutant is an action-RPG that gives players the ability to mutant and evolve with biomechanical upgrades, taking on every challenge as they attempt to save the Tree of Life from being corrupted.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Google Play Store is getting a dark theme toggle
You may soon be able to switch between dark and light modes on the Play Store app with a dedicated theme toggle.
Are you going to use a screen protector on your Galaxy S20?
The Galaxy S20 has a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, and keeping it safe is a must. If you're getting the phone, do you plan on picking up a screen protector to go along with it?
I'm going back to Spotify because YouTube Music still kind of sucks
I tried to make YouTube Music my new streaming service, and I did — for about two months. Here's where the service let me down and what ultimately pushed me back to Spotify.
Make the perfect play with these PlayStation 4 sports games
When bad weather keeps you inside and your favorite team isn't playing, a sports game can give you some of the same thrills. They can also let you imagine what the sports of the future might look like or even give you a workout at home. Play competitively or casually with friends.