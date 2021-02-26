Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates gave his first interview on the invite-only Clubhouse app this week. Speaking to CNBC and NY Times journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Gates revealed during the interview that he prefers Android over iOS.

When asked whether he prefers iOS over Android, Gates said that while he often plays around with iPhones, the one he carries around happens to be Android. Gates added:

Some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easy for me. They're more flexible about how the software connects up with the operating system. So that's what I ended up getting used to. You know, a lot of my friends have iPhone, so there's no purity.

Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davidson also joined the room during the meeting and told Gates and Sorkin that the Android version of the app is the "top feature" that they are currently working on. The invite-only audio chat social networking app is currently available only on iOS.

Aside from why he prefers Android over iOS, Gates also talked about former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, climate change, his new book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, the pandemic, and more. You can find the full interview on YouTube.