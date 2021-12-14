Best lap desks 2022

Whether you're working from home, want to get in a gaming session from your bed, or watch movies while stuck at home, using one of these best lap desks is invaluable. A good lap desk can help with proper ergonomics to ensure you are comfortable while doing your work. There are so many choices out there — from adjustable options to those with lights or fans. We've rounded up the best for you to get for whatever you want to do from wherever you want to do it.

Space for activities Kavalan Portable Laptop Desk $58 at Amazon This lap desk from Kavalan not only looks great but has great functionality that makes terrific use of its size. The desk has mouse pads on both sides for right or left-handed use or as a spot for your phone to hang out. There is also a slot at the top of the desk should you want to use a tablet and prop it up. Dual pads on the bottom and wrist rest to make sure you stay comfy while you work or play. A solid choice SONGMICS Laptop Desk From $30 at Amazon This lap desk from SONGMICS is crafted from bamboo with quality hardware to ensure it'll last you a long time. The top is divided into two sections, with the left side being equipped to tilt into three positions, keeping the right section open for a mouse or notepad. There is also a small drawer that pulls out from the right side for pens, cords, or other supplies. Two legs can work on various surfaces, or you can fold them up and use the desk flat. Turn it into a seat ECR4Kids The Surf Portable Lap Desk From $29 at Amazon The Surf Portable lap desk looks nothing like your typical lap desk because it's designed to be both a seat and a desk that can be used from the floor or a chair. The S-shaped plastic has an angled top surface for writing from or using a laptop at a comfortable height. These creative desks are great for times you want to work from a more raised height. There is even a pad sold separately if you need extra comfort. Keep it together MavoCraft Folding Laptop Desk Desk $23 at Amazon MavoCraft has a clever desk that not only gives you a nice place to work from while seated, but also a place to keep your supplies in. This lap desk has two legs that can fold flat or extend to raise the surface to work from. In addition, the top opens up to three different compartments for you to keep a notebook, pens, pencils, cords, or whatever other small items you need. Lap of luxury Sofia+Sam Multi-Tasking Lap Desk $43 at Amazon Sofia+Sam is offering a well-made and very comfortable lap desk that has some beneficial features in tow. First, there is a comfortable wrist pad on top and a wedge-shaped memory foam lap pad. Secondly, Sofia+Sam included a slide-out tray for a mouse or notepad, but there's also a slot at the top of it — as well as the main desk — to prop up your phone. To top it off, there is also an adjustable LED light. It's powered by either AA batteries or via a USB cable to your laptop. Modern comfort HUANUO Lap Desk $40 at Amazon HUANUO created a lap desk with a modern design and practical functions, including a comfortable wrist pad and lap pads. Its versatile size is large enough not to feel cramped, but not oversized for storing. Included on the top is space where you can slot in a tablet. The top surface also has a built-in mouse pad for accurate tracking for your mouse. Best phone slot — really LapGear Cup Holder Lap Desk with Device Ledge From $27 at Amazon Putting a drink on a lap desk might sound like risky business, but it serves a more important purpose. Phone slots on lap desks block the bottom of the screen, which makes the swipe-up-from-bottom Home gesture on Android near impossible to activate. With this, you can easily reach the bottom of the screen and the sides. And it can hold snack cups or drinks when needed. Stay cool and work hard Targus Chill Mat with 4-Port USB 2.0 $47 at Dell When situations get intense, they often heat up, and the same goes for your laptop. Targus has a lap desk that is here to help with that problem. The adjustable top is well-vented to dissipate heat, and if that isn't enough, there are also four ultra-quiet fans. Powered by your laptop, these fans will ensure your work or gaming session stays cool. Also built-in is a four-port USB hub to expand your connectivity. Work adorably LapGear Lap Pets for Lil' Kids $20 at Amazon This adorable lap desk is made with smaller children or 11.6-inch laptops in mind. It's soft with a patterned cushion on the back to ensure that your little one is comfortable during their screen time. When it's time to put it away, the included handle will make it easy to carry as well as hang up. Whether your child is into unicorns or llamas, the cute desk and pop-out felt accents will surely bring a smile to their face. Just the basics Mind Reader Lap Desk $15 at Amazon Sometimes all you need is a sturdy surface to give you a comfortable place to get some work done anywhere you want. That's what you get with the Mind Reader lap desk. You won't get some of the bells and whistles like others on this list, but the top has eight different adjustable positions to get you just the right angle to work from. A cushioned bottom aids in comfort and stability, and when it's time to go, Mind Reader included a handle. Desk on the go Tangkula Laptop Desk $55 at Amazon If you want a stable workspace without having it sit on your lap, then the Tangkula laptop desk is going to be perfect for you. With a good set of locking casters, you'll be able to quickly move the adjustable height desk away when you need to. Not only does the height adjust, but the desktop angle is customizable too. You even get a small side table that can be used for a mouse or for holding your drink. Get the right angle NEARPOW Laptop Desk $39 at Amazon This lap desk from NEARPOW works as more than just a lap desk. With its folding and height adjustable leg, you can use it as a standing desk, too. The working surface has retractable stoppers to help keep your devices from sliding off when you set the perfect angle to work from. The solid legs will work great whether you want to place it on the bed while you work or on a table to get a comfy angle to work from while standing.

Work where you choose with these best lap desks

If you've ever tried to use a laptop while sitting on a couch, bed, or chair, you know how uncomfortable it can be. In some cases, it isn't easy. In today's world, being mobile is almost a necessity, whether for work or relaxation. However, in some situations, having a good surface to work from is hard to come by. That's where a quality and comfortable lap desk comes in handy. Sure, you could just use a book or a box, but those are neither comfortable nor that functional.

That's why we really like the Kavalan Lap Desk. From its well-thought-out features to the very soft lap and wrist pads, you can get things done efficiently as well as comfortably. Perhaps you want just a touch more luxury while in bed and working. Then look no further than Sofia+Sam Multi-Tasking Lap Des. Not only do you get a sturdy and comfortable lap desk, but you also get a slide-out tray for your mouse as well as a light to keep everything in view.

So whether it is a late-night work session, gaming from the comfort of your bed, or maybe you just want to switch up where you are watching movies, a lap desk is a great thing to have around. So get comfy and be ready to get things done with one of the lap desks we've picked out for you.