It's time to make the family some hot chocolate, get out a few cozy blankets, and settle in for one of your favorite holiday films. Disney+ is full of content designed to be watched during this time of the year, from holiday episodes of popular TV shows to some of the best Christmas movies ever. Whether you're in the mood to watch something animated or a live-action film, Disney+ has you covered.
Best holiday movies to watch on Disney+ today
No matter if you're looking for something old or new, animated or live-action, Disney+ has some of the best holiday movies to watch with the family that are streaming this month. Below are just eight of our favorites among the many others available to stream with your Disney+ membership.
- Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals: Home Alone
- Kidnap the Sandy Claws: The Nightmare Before Christmas
- It feels like Chrissst-mas!: The Muppet Christmas Carol
- Make a wish: Godmothered
- Do you wanna build a snowman?: Frozen
- Winter always: The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe
- Oh, boy!: Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas
- A suite pick: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals: Home Alone
Kevin gets accidentally left at home all by himself during Christmas vacation, and what would normally be a nice staycation away from the folks turns into an all-out battle when he has to protect the house from a pair of burglars. Home Alone 2 and 3 are available on Disney+ as well.
Kidnap the Sandy Claws: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jack Skellington, bored with the routine celebrations of Halloween year after year, decides that he wants to spread Christmas cheer this year instead. But when Santa (and Jack's girlfriend Sally) gets taken captive by the evil Oogie Boogie, it's up to Jack to save them — and Christmas itself.
It feels like Chrissst-mas!: The Muppet Christmas Carol
Join The Muppets in a musical re-telling of the classic Charles Dickens' tale, A Christmas Carol. Ebenezer Scrooge is known to many as what some might call a "grinch" and set to spend Christmas Eve all alone. That is, until he's visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.
Make a wish: Godmothered
Young, fairy godmother-in-training Eleanor sets out to prove that the world does still need fairy godmothers. She discovers a letter from a 10-year-old girl looking for "Happily Ever After" and decides to track her down — only to discover she's now a 40-year old single mother who doesn't believe in happy endings anymore.
Do you wanna build a snowman?: Frozen
Frozen became an instant classic upon its release in 2013 and has since spawned a sequel and several short films and animated shorts. Disney+ is the place where you can stream all of them, from the first and second films to Olaf's Frozen Adventure and Into The Unknown: Making Frozen II.
Winter always: The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe
The Pevensie children escape to a magical land inside of a wardrobe, but soon discover all is not well inside this world. The White Witch has plunged the land into eternal winter that threatens to destroy those who call Narnia home. It's up to the children and the wise lion Aslan to put an end to the evil witch's reign.
Oh, boy!: Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas
Mickey, Minnie, and their friends gather for the holidays and tell stories of Christmases past. This animated feature brings together three separate stories for a comical, nostalgic reminder of what the season is all about.
A suite pick: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Disney reimagines another Christmas tale, The Nutcracker, with this 2018 feature film starring Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman. On Christmas Eve, Marie receives a locked box in the shape of an egg and is soon transported to a parallel world where she is princess. It would be fantastic if not for the impending war.
Any personal favorites we missed?
Disney+ is full of content to watch, so we've no doubt missed a few must-see holiday movies. Is there a favorite of yours that's not on the list? Drop a comment below and let us know what's worth watching!
