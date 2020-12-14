It's time to make the family some hot chocolate, get out a few cozy blankets, and settle in for one of your favorite holiday films. Disney+ is full of content designed to be watched during this time of the year, from holiday episodes of popular TV shows to some of the best Christmas movies ever. Whether you're in the mood to watch something animated or a live-action film, Disney+ has you covered.

Give Disney+ as a gift subscription

Disney+ has a new way you can share the service with another friend or family member. This holiday season, you can buy a gift subscription for $69.99 and have it delivered via email on the day of your choosing! The subscription gives your recipient an entire year of access to Disney+, and once the year is over, they'll have the option of adding in their payment info to continue the subscription. There's no risk of it charging you again.