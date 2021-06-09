Google Meet is one of our favorite video conferencing services for many reasons, not the least of which is that it integrates so well with all of the other great Google products like Gmail, Docs, and Slides. Since the start of the pandemic, Google has quickly added compelling new features to Meet, making it more functional and accessible for all as more continue to work or study from home. However, as user-friendly as Meet may be, there are ways to make it work smarter for you without taking your eye off the webcam — keyboard shortcuts. Here are the best Google Meet keyboard shortcuts for you to master so that you can get the most out of your next work meeting or family call.

Google Meet accessibility keyboard shortcuts

Announce who is currently speaking: Ctrl + Alt + s on ChromeOS or Windows PCs will alert you to who is currently speaking. On a Mac, replace the Alt with the ⌘ key.

+ + on ChromeOS or Windows PCs will alert you to who is currently speaking. On a Mac, replace the with the key. Announce current information about the room: Ctrl + Alt + i will tell you information about the room you're currently in, including the participants on the call. On a Mac, replace the Alt with the ⌘ key.

While it's not a keyboard shortcut, another useful accessibility hack for Google Meet is to enable live captioning in Google Chrome. This trick works in Chrome whether you use it on a Mac, PC, or Chromebook.

General Google Meet keyboard shortcuts

These general keyboard shortcuts help you control the way your Google Meet session looks to you so that you can focus on what's most important.