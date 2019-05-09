Turtle Rock's Evolve may have flopped, but other developers have found better success in the asymmetrical multiplayer format. IllFonic Games is hoping that a pre-established franchise will fare well in today's market. In partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Fox, the developer is creating a new asymmetrical online multiplayer shooter based on the Predator franchise.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is still in early development, but IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt shared some gameplay details in a post on the PlayStation Blog. According to Brungardt, one player will be controlling the titular Predator, wielding heaps of alien weapons like the Plasmacaster, while another group of players takes on the role of an elite Fireteam who are sent to complete missions as the Predator uses its stealth tactics to ambush them.

IllFonic's motto is "gameplay over everything," and the studio is looking to put the most care into that part of the experience so that it will "look and feel authentic." This is Predator, of course, so there will be some surprises in store for fans.

Predator: Hunting Grounds: is set to release next year in 2020.

