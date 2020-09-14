Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy Note 20Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

As hard as it is to believe, it's been close to a month since the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were released. Both phones have since established themselves as strong contenders in the Android space, especially with the higher-end Ultra model.

Now that the honeymoon phase is starting to wind down and owners of the phone are all settled in, we wanted to take a look through our forums and see how folks are still liking/disliking the new Notes.

Here's what some of them have to say:

o4liberty

Had my note 20 for two weeks today and absolutely zero complaints the note is going strong great device can't go wrong!!

srbell67

The battery is a disgrace. My iphone 11 pro max's battery lasts twice as long. Samsung should be ashamed.

scotiez1

So far i love my note 20 ultra also. My 1st Samsung phone was a galaxy s7, great phone but when the pixel 2 xl came out i had to give it a try. Great phone except for the screen. Samsungs screen is so much better. Then I tried the pixel 4 xl and I HATED that phone. Google went down hill on there phones instead of improving. Couldn't wait to get rid of that one. I paid it off when the preorder for...

msm0511

I like my Ultra, but it's not as good as my Note 10+ in some ways. Battery is definitely not as good. Also I'll randomly go to unlock my phone, and it has no network signal. None. Literally won't connect. Have to do a restart. This happens in areas where I generally have good signal, at home for example, so it's not about that.

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you still liking the Galaxy Note 20?

