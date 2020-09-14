As hard as it is to believe, it's been close to a month since the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were released. Both phones have since established themselves as strong contenders in the Android space, especially with the higher-end Ultra model.

Now that the honeymoon phase is starting to wind down and owners of the phone are all settled in, we wanted to take a look through our forums and see how folks are still liking/disliking the new Notes.

Here's what some of them have to say:

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you still liking the Galaxy Note 20?

Join the conversation in the forums!