In just a matter of days, Google will be taking the stage at its I/O developer conference to talk about all of its latest work with things like Android Q and Google Assistant. Among these software-related announcements, this is also where we expect to learn all about the heavily-rumored Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

These two phones will be mid-range versions of the regular Pixel 3 and 3 XL that launched back in October, and while that's certainly an interesting idea, it's also an odd move for Google to make being just a few months away from when we anticipate the Pixel 4 series to debut.

Taking a look at the AC forums, it appears that interest is pretty mixed for the Pixel 3a.

Golurk

With the Pixel 2 XL now only costing 380 pounds (the Pixel 2 is even cheaper) I doubt many people will buy the 3a series if the rumours of a $400-$500 price are true. The Pixel 2 XL has a similar design and the P2 series has a better camera, build, chipset and a similar battery.

mustang7757

I would rather have a One Plus phone at those prices better bang for the money, they should priced them 350 and 450 that would be ideal to win in that market , I dont think it will sell good and plus discounts on their premium phones 3 and 3xl . I rather have a used 2xl

Morty2264

I'm interested in seeing what it's all about and will gladly follow its release and keep an eye out for it... But I don't think I will buy from the line.

recDNA

I don't like straight Android. I like the extra features Samsung and LG add. I don't care about updates. The only attraction Pixel holds for me is the camera software. All of the pixels offer less bang for the buck spec wise and software wise.

What about you? Are you interested in the Pixel 3a?

