In just a matter of days, Google will be taking the stage at its I/O developer conference to talk about all of its latest work with things like Android Q and Google Assistant. Among these software-related announcements, this is also where we expect to learn all about the heavily-rumored Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
These two phones will be mid-range versions of the regular Pixel 3 and 3 XL that launched back in October, and while that's certainly an interesting idea, it's also an odd move for Google to make being just a few months away from when we anticipate the Pixel 4 series to debut.
Taking a look at the AC forums, it appears that interest is pretty mixed for the Pixel 3a.
What about you? Are you interested in the Pixel 3a?
Join the conversation in the forums!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.