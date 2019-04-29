In just a matter of days, Google will be taking the stage at its I/O developer conference to talk about all of its latest work with things like Android Q and Google Assistant. Among these software-related announcements, this is also where we expect to learn all about the heavily-rumored Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

These two phones will be mid-range versions of the regular Pixel 3 and 3 XL that launched back in October, and while that's certainly an interesting idea, it's also an odd move for Google to make being just a few months away from when we anticipate the Pixel 4 series to debut.

Taking a look at the AC forums, it appears that interest is pretty mixed for the Pixel 3a.