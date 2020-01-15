When Android 10 was released to the public on September 3, 2019, it brought a ton of new features with it. Google added a long-awaited dark mode, revamped settings for app permissions, and brand-new fully gestural navigation.
That last point has caused a lot of annoyance, with many users not at all pleased with Google's take on gesture-based navigation for the OS. It was certainly a learning curve at first, but now that a few months have passed, are folks finally getting used to it?
Here's what some of them have to say.
What about you? Are you getting used to Android 10's gestures?
