When Android 10 was released to the public on September 3, 2019, it brought a ton of new features with it. Google added a long-awaited dark mode, revamped settings for app permissions, and brand-new fully gestural navigation.

That last point has caused a lot of annoyance, with many users not at all pleased with Google's take on gesture-based navigation for the OS. It was certainly a learning curve at first, but now that a few months have passed, are folks finally getting used to it?

Here's what some of them have to say.