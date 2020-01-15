Android 10 gestures on the OnePlus 7 ProSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

When Android 10 was released to the public on September 3, 2019, it brought a ton of new features with it. Google added a long-awaited dark mode, revamped settings for app permissions, and brand-new fully gestural navigation.

That last point has caused a lot of annoyance, with many users not at all pleased with Google's take on gesture-based navigation for the OS. It was certainly a learning curve at first, but now that a few months have passed, are folks finally getting used to it?

Here's what some of them have to say.

I'm loving gestures. I came from an S9 and gestures on that phone were a joke. I also got used to using the back button on the right side of the nav bar. But I love the swipe from the left or right side of the screen to go back. Back in the day, I rooted my Nexus phone just to be able to swap the back and recent app buttons. I can easily use my phone one handed using gestures, whereas if I were...

Google's gestures suck mainly due to the back gesture. There are too many apps and websites that require horizontal swiping and if you get a little too close to the edge, OOPS! Back gesture unintentionally triggered. Three button for me.

The gestures take some getting used to, but having used both iOS and Android 10's gesture system, I prefer Android's implementation. I am sure there are those that disagree or prefer the buttons, but now that I have adjusted to the gestures, I am much faster getting around the phone. It feels very intuitive. It's nice to have the buttons available though while you figure it out and decide what...

I enabled the 3 button menu on my P3 when it became available. Can't stand gestures.

What about you? Are you getting used to Android 10's gestures?

